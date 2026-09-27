DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Road mishap exposes liquor smuggling racket in Rewari

Road mishap exposes liquor smuggling racket in Rewari

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel with seized liquor cases in Rewari.
Advertisement

A road accident that took place on NH-48 has exposed a liquor smuggling racket in Rewari. A police team seized 276 cases of illicit liquor of various brands from a truck involved in the accident.

Giving details of the case, Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Kasaula Police Station, said the police received information that a truck involved in an accident near the Asalwas flyover on NH-48 was carrying a large quantity of illegal liquor.

Advertisement

A police team rushed to the spot and seized 276 cases of liquor loaded in the truck. The driver of the truck was not present at the scene. The police also impounded the truck.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Excise Act.

“The owner and absconding driver of the truck are being identified on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number and other evidence,” said the SHO, adding that the police is also investigating from where this consignment of liquor was being brought and where it was intended to be supplied.

Advertisement

“The smuggling network will be exposed and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said. — TNS

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts