Road mishap exposes liquor smuggling racket in Rewari

A road accident that took place on NH-48 has exposed a liquor smuggling racket in Rewari. A police team seized 276 cases of illicit liquor of various brands from a truck involved in the accident.

Giving details of the case, Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Kasaula Police Station, said the police received information that a truck involved in an accident near the Asalwas flyover on NH-48 was carrying a large quantity of illegal liquor.

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A police team rushed to the spot and seized 276 cases of liquor loaded in the truck. The driver of the truck was not present at the scene. The police also impounded the truck.

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A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Excise Act.

“The owner and absconding driver of the truck are being identified on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number and other evidence,” said the SHO, adding that the police is also investigating from where this consignment of liquor was being brought and where it was intended to be supplied.

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“The smuggling network will be exposed and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said. — TNS