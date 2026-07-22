Road mishaps down, death toll rises by 16% in Rohtak

Even as the number of road accidents in Rohtak declined during the first six months of 2026, the district recorded a worrying rise in fatalities, prompting the administration to order immediate corrective measures.

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According to official data, 190 road accidents were reported between January and June this year, claiming 114 lives. During the corresponding period in 2025, the district had recorded 238 accidents in which 98 people were killed. While the number of accidents declined by over 20 per cent, fatalities rose by more than 16 per cent, indicating an increase in the severity of crashes.

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Expressing concern over the trend, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Traffic Police and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to jointly analyse the reasons behind the rise in fatalities. He asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive action plan focusing on engineering improvement, stricter enforcement and public awareness to reduce fatal accidents.

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The DC directed the police to intensify enforcement by setting up special nakas at identified accident-prone locations and conducting sustained drives against traffic violations.

He ordered strict action against motorists driving without helmets, under the influence of alcohol, on the wrong side, over speeding and violating traffic signal.

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Gupta also asked officials to generate automatic challans through the city’s CCTV surveillance network wherever feasible.

Of the 250 CCTV cameras installed in the city, 236 are functional. He directed the Municipal Corporation and the Police Departments to restore the remaining cameras without delay to strengthen enforcement.

He instructed NHAI officials to ensure that no illegal access points remain on National Highways passing through the district, while genuine public demand for authorised openings should be examined on merit. FIRs should be registered against habitual offenders found creating unauthorised openings, he said.

According to sources, 36 hit-and-run cases have been reported in the district this year, with the Rohtak Sadar and Sampla police station areas recording the highest numbers. The DC directed the police to intensify patrolling and enforcement in these vulnerable areas.

“All SDMs has been asked to inspect every private school bus operating in the district and ensure strict compliance with prescribed safety standards. Vehicles failing to meet mandatory safety norms should not be permitted to transport school children until deficiencies are rectified,” Gupta added.