Road named after violence victim in Panipat

Panipat, August 10
The district administration as well as the Police Department heaved a sigh of relief after the rasam kriya of deceased Abhishek Chauhan, who was killed during Nuh violence, concluded peacefully at an ashram on the Barsat road here on Thursday. A road has also been named after him in Dhamija Colony in the Noorwala area. However, administrative approval is awaited. Tight security arrangements were made by the district police during the programme. Shops on the Barsat road and institutions remained closed today.
