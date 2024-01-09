Road rage: 7 arrested for thrashing 2

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 8

The Gurugram police have arrested seven persons for thrashing two men here.

In his complaint, Rajbir Singh said he had gone to meet his friend Sunil in Garhi village. When he reached near Sunil’s house, a tanker was parked in the middle of the road. When Rajbir asked the driver to give him way to pass through, he was ignored, following which the former parked his car on a roadside.

“When I came back after half an hour, I saw the tanker was still parked there. Sunil asked him to park his tanker somewhere else, but the tanker owner, Sachin, and his mother started abusing us. Shortly after that, Sachin called his brother and friends, who started thrashing us. We rushed to Sunil’s house to save ourselves and informed the police,” Rajbir said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC on Sunday, following which the police arrested them on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Sachin, Kuldeep, Aakash, Rajesh, Himanshu, Anshul and Subhash. A senior police officer said they had six sticks were recovered from them.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram