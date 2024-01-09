 Road rage: 7 arrested for thrashing 2 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Road rage: 7 arrested for thrashing 2

Road rage: 7 arrested for thrashing 2

Road rage: 7 arrested for thrashing 2


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 8

The Gurugram police have arrested seven persons for thrashing two men here.

In his complaint, Rajbir Singh said he had gone to meet his friend Sunil in Garhi village. When he reached near Sunil’s house, a tanker was parked in the middle of the road. When Rajbir asked the driver to give him way to pass through, he was ignored, following which the former parked his car on a roadside.

“When I came back after half an hour, I saw the tanker was still parked there. Sunil asked him to park his tanker somewhere else, but the tanker owner, Sachin, and his mother started abusing us. Shortly after that, Sachin called his brother and friends, who started thrashing us. We rushed to Sunil’s house to save ourselves and informed the police,” Rajbir said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC on Sunday, following which the police arrested them on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Sachin, Kuldeep, Aakash, Rajesh, Himanshu, Anshul and Subhash. A senior police officer said they had six sticks were recovered from them.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
India

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

10
World

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'

Don't Miss

View All
11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Top News

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to state govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Amritsar admn’s proposal to set up Food Street in Gol Bagh draws flak

Met Dept predicts drop in temperature

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meet today, solar plants, fire tenders on table

Some respite, but chill persists

Heritage grandeur to fore at High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

8 held, 850 gm narcotics seized in Hoshiarpur district

288 suspicious persons frisked at 16 hotspots in Nawanshahr

Three suspects held in Kapurthala

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna