 Road rage: Bus driver crushed to death near Kundli : The Tribune India

Road rage: Bus driver crushed to death near Kundli

Enraged Haryana Roadways staff resort to chakka jam, lock HR depot

Road rage: Bus driver crushed to death near Kundli

Officials try to pacify protesting Haryana Roadways employees at the Sonepat depot on Tuesday. Photo: Ramesh Kumar

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 6

A 49-year-old driver in the Haryana Roadways (HR) was crushed to death by riders of a Thar jeep in a road rage near Kundli on the NH-44 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The accused fled towards Delhi after killing the driver.

Enraged over the incident, members of roadways employees unions protested at the Sonepat and Gohana sub-depots and resorted to chakka jam. They locked the gate of the depots and raised slogans against the administration.

After the police lodged a case against the jeep drivers under Section 302 of the IPC, they opened the gates after four hours and resumed the movement of the buses on the assurance of the police and administration officials.

The deceased was identified as Jagbeer Singh of Salimsar Majra village of the district. He was posted as a driver in the Delhi depot of the Haryana Roadways.

Deepak, son of the deceased Jagbeer, said his father, along with his conductor Bijender, were on their way to the Delhi depot in a Sonepat roadways depot bus, which left from Sonepat for Jaipur via Delhi at 4 in the morning.

Pramod was driving the bus, while Fateh Singh was the conductor on the bus. As the bus reached Bahalgarh, the Thar jeep riders, including two youths and two girls, started driving the jeep rashly.

The driver Pramod stopped the bus near Kundli and the Thar jeep riders also stopped behind the bus. The driver Pramod, conductor Fateh Singh, Jagbeer Singh and some other passengers got down from the bus.

Meanwhile, suddenly the jeep driver speedily ran over the jeep on them and crushed his father, killing him on the spot, while Pramod and Fateh Singh sustained injuries.

The Thar riders fled towards the Delhi side.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

3
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

4
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

7
Nation

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

8
Trending

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi breakup? IPL founder's changed Instagram bio sparks rumours

9
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

10
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Hasina flags Teesta

India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL

Punjab not cooperating, says Centre

India clears world’s 1st nasal Covid vax

India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...

On Day 2 of Oppn unity drive, Nitish meets Yechury, Kejriwal

On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as online portal launched to issue NOCs for properties

WB officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case