Road rage: Bus driver crushed to death near Kundli

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 6

A 49-year-old driver in the Haryana Roadways (HR) was crushed to death by riders of a Thar jeep in a road rage near Kundli on the NH-44 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The accused fled towards Delhi after killing the driver.

Enraged over the incident, members of roadways employees unions protested at the Sonepat and Gohana sub-depots and resorted to chakka jam. They locked the gate of the depots and raised slogans against the administration.

After the police lodged a case against the jeep drivers under Section 302 of the IPC, they opened the gates after four hours and resumed the movement of the buses on the assurance of the police and administration officials.

The deceased was identified as Jagbeer Singh of Salimsar Majra village of the district. He was posted as a driver in the Delhi depot of the Haryana Roadways.

Deepak, son of the deceased Jagbeer, said his father, along with his conductor Bijender, were on their way to the Delhi depot in a Sonepat roadways depot bus, which left from Sonepat for Jaipur via Delhi at 4 in the morning.

Pramod was driving the bus, while Fateh Singh was the conductor on the bus. As the bus reached Bahalgarh, the Thar jeep riders, including two youths and two girls, started driving the jeep rashly.

The driver Pramod stopped the bus near Kundli and the Thar jeep riders also stopped behind the bus. The driver Pramod, conductor Fateh Singh, Jagbeer Singh and some other passengers got down from the bus.

Meanwhile, suddenly the jeep driver speedily ran over the jeep on them and crushed his father, killing him on the spot, while Pramod and Fateh Singh sustained injuries.

The Thar riders fled towards the Delhi side.