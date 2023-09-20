Road rage case: Court directs SP to conduct probe against IO, SHO

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 19

A Rohtak court has directed the district Superintendent of Police (SP) to get a departmental inquiry conducted against the investigating officer (IO) and SHO on invoking Section 308 of the IPC in an alleged case of road rage.

Orders passed by the court of Mahesh Kumar, Additional Sessions Judge, Rohtak, maintain that in case the officers are indicted by the inquiry, an FIR under Sections 188 and 166 of the IPC be registered against them.

“After hearing the submissions of both sides, it is clear that no deadly weapon has been used. There is no previous enmity. It is a case of road rage. The occurrence had taken place on the spur of the moment. Section 325 of sustaining grievous injury has already been invoked. The Investigating Officer failed to furnish a satisfactory answer before the court as to why Section 308 of IPC invoked in this case,” state the orders.

The matter pertains to a case registered at the PGIMS police station (FIR No.0313) on October 10, 2022, on the basis of a complaint of physical assault lodged by a medical student and his companions against three students of a local university.

Advocate Deepak Bhardwaj, who appeared on behalf of Sahil, one of the accused in the case, said the court granted bail to the applicant, stating that the intention regarding committing culpable homicide is missing in the case.

