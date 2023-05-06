Road rage: Man beaten up

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 5

In a case of road rage, a man was brutally thrashed in front of his minor daughter by two car-riding men near Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday morning. The accused also threatened to kill him. An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station.

According to the complaint filed by 28-year-old Jagmohan Yadav, a resident of Dayanand Colony, he and his daughter were enroute Artemis Hospital in their car when the incident occurred. “After being overtaken at high speed, my car was stopped by two men who started abusing me. As I got down from the car, they beat me mercilessly,” said Yadav in his complaint.