Road rage: One arrested for murder of auto driver in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 11

The police have arrested an accused involved in the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in a road rage incident here on Thursday night.

A police official said the accused identified as Vivek, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar near Lakkarpur village in Surajkund here, was nabbed within 24 hours of the registration of the case on Friday. He said the accused had been sent to two days police custody. It is alleged that the accused had beaten the victim identified as BrajKishore (50) an auto-rickshaw driver, in the main market of Dayalbagh after an altercation over a minor accident involving the auto-rickshaw and the car of the accused. While the victim fell unconscious due to the assault, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital on the same night.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused. The locals had staged a demonstration against the incident, later seeking immediate arrest of the accused. The victim was also a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar colony and is survived by his wife and a minor son.