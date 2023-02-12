Road rage: One arrested for murder of auto driver in Faridabad

Faridabad, February 11
The police have arrested an accused involved in the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in a road rage incident here on Thursday night.
A police official said the accused identified as Vivek, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar near Lakkarpur village in Surajkund here, was nabbed within 24 hours of the registration of the case on Friday. He said the accused had been sent to two days police custody. It is alleged that the accused had beaten the victim identified as BrajKishore (50) an auto-rickshaw driver, in the main market of Dayalbagh after an altercation over a minor accident involving the auto-rickshaw and the car of the accused. While the victim fell unconscious due to the assault, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital on the same night.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused. The locals had staged a demonstration against the incident, later seeking immediate arrest of the accused. The victim was also a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar colony and is survived by his wife and a minor son.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...