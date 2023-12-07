Road repair work inaugurated in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 6

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Madan Chauhan inaugurated the construction work of Chunna Bhatti road in Ward 10 here on Wednesday.

The road will be built at a cost of Rs 99.45 lakh. MLA Arora said the government was committed to working in public interest.

“Development works are being carried out in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri without any discrimination. A number of colonies are being regularised here and many works have been initiated in these colonies,” Arora said.

Mayor Chauhan said the road would be made of RCC and pipes would be laid on its both sides for proper drainage of water. He added that works worth Rs 10-15 crore were being done in every ward. “Development works worth Rs 12 crore are to be done in Ward 10. Of these, works worth Rs 8-10 crore have already been completed,”he added.

#Yamunanagar