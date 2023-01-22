Road rot: 8.5-km stretch to Surajkund mela venue in tatters

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 21

Running parallel to the National Highway No. 19, the 8.5-km-long Surajkund road is in a shabby state. Despite the fact that Surajkund International Crafts Mela is just a few days away, the road has not been repaired.

The road starts from Ankhir Police Chowki near Sector 21C, and runs up to the Delhi border. According to sources in the district administration, repair work is taken up every year ahead of the event but its condition start deteriorating just after two months.

“The road, which has proved to be a lifeline for thousands of persons commuting between Delhi and Gurugram every day, has been a victim of neglect,” says Devender Singh, a retired official. He alleged that due to encroachments and illegal constructions on both sides of the road, commuters are faced with traffic congestion, especially during the wedding season as there are a large number of banquet halls here.

“Travelling on the road at night is risky because of potholes and inadequate lighting,” says SK Sharma of the NGO Road Safety Organisation. Demanding an audit, he said funds used in the last three decades, for the upkeep of the road should be made public. Though the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) had announced to take up the repair work in November last year, it is yet to start, he added.

“The patch work has already been done, and the relaying of the road, using ready mix concrete, at a cost of Rs 21.38 crore will be taken up as soon as the weather conditions will become suitable,” said an FMDA official.