Road Rot: Potholed Faridabad roads await repair

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 6

With a large number of roads and streets within the limits of the civic body lying damaged for the past over a year, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to take up the repair work in a majority of the areas, reveal sources in the civic body. The poor condition of roads has left the residents at a receiving end, it is claimed.

Around 80 complaints regarding roads lying in bad shape have been received on the official 311 app of the civic body in the past about two months. As per sources, due to lack of funds, the authorities have failed to initiate repair work on a majority of the internal roads. Though the exact number of roads and streets which require immediate repairs is yet to be disclosed officially, sources reveal that the count is over 100 in the city. Some of the roads which had been awaiting repair or relaying work include the Hardware-Pyali Chowk road, NIT peripheral road, Air force road, Sohna road, Badkhal road, Surajkund road, Agra canal road, and other roads in the civic zones of NIT, Ballabgarh and Old Faridabad, according to details available from the civic body.

“A majority of the streets in NIT zone colonies are in a poor condition as the civic body has failed to take up their construction in the RMC,” says Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly constituency. Claiming that a budget of around Rs 100 crore is required for the work, he said colonies such as Jeewan Nagar, Ashram Road, Vaid Road, Uttam Nagar, Ghazipur, Kapra Colony and adjoining colonies having a population of about five lakh were struggling with poor or missing civic amenities.

Besides potholed roads, residents in a large number of residential colonies face problems such as choked sewage and filthy civic conditions,” says Denson Joseph, a resident. He said residents propose to take out a march on February 10 to highlight the issue of potholed roads in the city, as he claimed that it marks the ninth death anniversary of a three-year-old boy who was killed in an accident due to a pothole. Potholed roads result in several accidents every month, says SK Sharma of the Road Safety Organisation, an NGO here.

“The MC has already released a tender worth several crores for the work on roads,” said a senior official.

Lack of funds