Road safety campaign launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 17

To ensure smooth traffic in the state, Home Minister Anil Vij said a special campaign was launched by the traffic police to stop the violation of traffic rules.

In this series, from April 7 to 14, a total of 5,867 challans have been issued for violation of traffic rules, which includes 2,803 for lane driving and 3,064 for wrong-side driving.

Vij informed that the number of cases of lane driving and wrong-side driving was 731 in Ambala, 313 in Kaithal, 112 in Sirsa, 248 in Kurukshetra, 184 in Mewat, 421 in Rohtak, 81 in Karnal, 77 in Hisar, 124 in Yamunanagar, 97 in Panipat, 268 in Jhajjar, 323 in Narnaul, 110 in Sonepat, 1,320 in Faridabad, 256 in Bhiwani, 151 in Panchkula, 260 in Charkhi Dadri, 247 in Gurugram, 183 in Rewari, 148 in Jind, 22 in Hansi, 80 in Fatehabad and 111 in Palwal.

He appealed to people that by violating traffic rules, not only does a person puts his life in danger, but also threatens the lives of others. He added that not following the traffic laws increases the chances of road mishaps.