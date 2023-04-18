Road safety campaign launched

Chandigarh April 17
To ensure smooth traffic in the state, Home Minister Anil Vij said a special campaign was launched by the traffic police to stop the violation of traffic rules.
In this series, from April 7 to 14, a total of 5,867 challans have been issued for violation of traffic rules, which includes 2,803 for lane driving and 3,064 for wrong-side driving.
Vij informed that the number of cases of lane driving and wrong-side driving was 731 in Ambala, 313 in Kaithal, 112 in Sirsa, 248 in Kurukshetra, 184 in Mewat, 421 in Rohtak, 81 in Karnal, 77 in Hisar, 124 in Yamunanagar, 97 in Panipat, 268 in Jhajjar, 323 in Narnaul, 110 in Sonepat, 1,320 in Faridabad, 256 in Bhiwani, 151 in Panchkula, 260 in Charkhi Dadri, 247 in Gurugram, 183 in Rewari, 148 in Jind, 22 in Hansi, 80 in Fatehabad and 111 in Palwal.
He appealed to people that by violating traffic rules, not only does a person puts his life in danger, but also threatens the lives of others. He added that not following the traffic laws increases the chances of road mishaps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...