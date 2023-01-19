Road Safety Week: Licence of 143 drivers suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 18

The traffic police issued a total of 1,559 challans in the district in the last seven days that was observed as Road Safety Week.

Revealing this, a police spokesperson said penalty of Rs 7.54 lakh had been imposed against offenders, and driving licence of 143 drivers had been suspended during the week-long drive. The challans issued include 604 for wrong-side driving, 227 for wrong-lane driving, 185 for wrong parking, 101 for driving without seat belt and 421 for driving without helmet, he added.

The police visited various spots, including bus stands, railway stations and parks to create awareness among people about the need and importance of following traffic rules.