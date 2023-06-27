Road submerged under sewer water

The main road near Hail Park is lying submerged under sewer water. Although there are drains on both sides of the road, the problem persists on the stretch. Dyeing houses in the area also discharge untreated effluents into the sewer which overflows on the road. The authorities concerned should find solution to the problem at the earliest. Gagan Kataria, Panipat
Heavy rain exposes poor drainage system
Heavy rainfall inundated several roads and streets of the town on Sunday. The rains choked sewerage at several spots. Though the administration initiated measures to put an efficient water drainage in place, the first rain of the season has exposed the poor system. Commuters faced lot of difficulties while driving. Pedestrians had to wade through rainwater to reach their destinations. The administration should find a permanent solution to the problem. Sandeep Singh, Charkhi Dadri
Low electric wires pose danger
Loosely hanging electric wires can be seen just around four feet above ground along the main road in Defence Colony. Connected to main electric poles, if snapped, these wires can prove fatal for passersby. Why can't the department concerned maintain their services? The authorities should send officials to the spot to carry out the necessary repair work. Col (retd) RD SINGH, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...