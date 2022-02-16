Road-sweeping machine a white elephant

A truck mounted automated road-sweeping machine, which was procured 11 months ago, put to use just to sweep a four-km straight road daily and it used to cost the Nagar Parishad more than four lakh a month. A few sweepers can do better sweeping manually at a marginal cost. On public persistent complaints, this machine has finally been sent back to Gurugram where it might be of some use. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Encroachment of public space rampant in F'bad

Gross negligent approach and corruption in the offices of the implementing agencies has resulted in violations of rules and regulations governing the upkeep and maintenance of the public properties. Failure of taking any action against the offenders has led to widespread encroachments of public spaces which include the green belts and the markets of various residential sectors. Though occasional attempts are made to remove the encroachments especially during the festive season, the encroachments can be noticed in almost all markets of the city. Shop owners have encroached upon the verandahs or the walking space meant for customers in the markets of the posh sectors such as 14, 15, 16 and 17, with no action against the offenders. Some of them have even put an iron grill or railing in the verandahs, which is completely illegal. Divay Kashyap, Faridabad

Hygiene issues plague Smart City of Faridabad

The Smart City Faridabad has hygiene issues that are not being noticed or checked by the civic authorities. Heaps of garbage, filth and dirt welcome visitors and are also an invitation to stray animals. Mega cleanliness drive was started last month on papers. None of the authorities MCF, FMDA, HSVP or the Smart City agency is responsible for the betterment of the city. Even posh sectors are neglected and residents suffer. Cleanliness drive must be carried out on a regular basis

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

