Road to remain shut for construction work

Sonepat, March 10
The MC Commissioner has ordered to close the road leading from the Purkhas stand to the Jahri turn for the next 10 days due to its construction work.The civic body, which has sped up the construction work, is spending Rs 1.95 crore on it.
As per information, to resolve the problem of waterlogging in the underpass near the Shani temple and to drain out the rainwater, the MC had laid a storm water line a year ago. During the work, the sewer line got damaged, causing problems to the people living in the colonies on the Purkhas road and Jatwara.
Thereafter, the civic body laid a new sewer line from Sunder Sanwri Colony to Jahri village to give relief to the area residents.
But, the road was not constructed. Facing difficulties, the residents held several protests. Mayor Nikhil Madaan also visited the area several times to review the development works.
A new potable water pipeline was also laid in Jatwara on the Purkhas road. Now, the civic body is carrying out the construction work of the road.
MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said after the construction of the road, a large number people would be benefitted as it was the main link road in the area.
