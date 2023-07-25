Road turned into a garbage dump

THE road stretch in Vikas Nagar, Bhiwani, has turned into a dumping ground for waste from the nearby sabzi mandi and other establishments. The excessive garbage has resulted in an unbearable stench, making life difficult for the residents in the vicinity. The authorities concerned must take stringent action against those responsible for littering and implement an efficient waste management system in the area. Dr RB Goyal, Bhiwani

Potholed roads in Karnal

THE deteriorating condition of several major roads in the city, including Raghunath Mandir Road, Mughal Canal Road and the road between the old vegetable market and Ranbir Hooda Chowk, has become a matter of great concern. The presence of numerous potholes poses a serious risk to commuters and has led to several accidents. The authorities concerned must undertake immediate repairs on these roads to prevent any further harm. Rishipal, Karnal

Stray animal menace in Rohtak

STRAY animals, such as cattle and dogs, have become a constant source of risk and inconvenience for the residents. Dogs and monkeys attack passers-by, and the cattle squatting on roads have led to accidents. We urge the authorities to take swift action to address this issue and implement measures to ensure the safety of the residents. Issues like this demand attention and intervention from the authorities concerned.

Arvind Kumar, Rohtak

