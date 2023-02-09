ROAD WIDENING: Farmers stop Ambala admn from taking possession of land

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 8

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) activists today protested after a team of the local administration reached Korwa village to take the possession of a land acquired for the Ambala-Kala Amb highway project here.

After having an argument with the officials, they said they would not allow the administration to take the possession till all farmers get an adequate compensation.

BKU (Charuni) Ambala chief Malkit Singh said, “A team of the district administration today reached Korwa village to take the possession of land, but we raised our objection as many farmers are yet to get the compensation. Also, no compensation has been given for tubewells and trees. Farmers have sown different crops, including toria, mustard, wheat and sugarcane, and we are seeking time so that the crops could get matured.”

“We held a meeting with the administration, but are not satisfied. The administration is not ready to give any more time and we have been told that it will take possession at any cost. So, we have decided to continue the protest till our demands are met,” he added.

Naraingarh SDM C Jayasharadha, who managed to pacify the farmers and later held a meeting with them, said, “Some farmers have been protesting, but they have been told about their rights and also that how they can file for arbitration. Their doubts regarding some tubewells, drainage and passage were cleared.”