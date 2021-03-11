Roads choked, DC orders extra pumps for Narsinghpur

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 24

As the city faced a pre-monsoon chaos yesterday, the Gurugram administration learnt its lesson, made notes and asked all agencies concerned to get their act together.

Agencies to take measures What happenedon Monday was a trial run of our plans and what has been left to be done. I reviewed the situation and we have identified not just key problematic areas but also what caused the chaos. The agencies concerned have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure we don’t face this in the next spell of rains. — Nishant Yadav, DC, Gurugram

Following his survey of the city over the past two days and reviewing the work of agencies, Nishant Yadav, DC, Gurugram, has found 13 key issues which need to be resolved soon to ensure that residents witness monsoon, which is free of waterlogging and traffic chaos.

“What happened yesterday was a trial run of our plans and what has been left to be done. I reviewed the situation and we have identified not just key problematic areas but also what caused the chaos. The agencies concerned have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure we don’t face this in the next spell of rains,” said Yadav. The key problematic area emerged as Narsinghpur Service lane on the expressway.

“We had ordered the installation of extra pumps there, which was not done. This led to the flooding of the service lane and expressway. The same has been ordered immediately,” added Yadav.

According to his communication with the NHAI, MCG, GMDA and others, the visit across the city revealed that that the underpass at the Sirhaul border area needed tabletop speed breaker at the entry on both sides of the newly constructed underground U-turn. Directions were given to the PWD, NHAI, Dwarka, for the construction of tabletop speed breaker on both sides. Similarly, extensive cleaning is required near the cyber hub crossing convert. The Signature Tower needs to be joined to the surface drain by the PWD, NHAI, Dwarka, so that the waterlogging problem can be resolved. Badshahpur drain crossing near the Hero Honda Chowk needs to be cleaned. From the Ambience Mall to Kherki Daula Toll, both sides surface drain is choked with garbage and construction and demolition waste, which leads to waterlogging. The same needs to be removed. Rampura village flyover during the rainy season is waterlogged and the road under the flyover needs repair. To remove water, they should install a water pump and trials need to be conducted before the monsoon so that the problem can be resolved. Manesar village on NH-48 has surface drains which are choked with mud and garbage that too needs to be cleaned and encroachments removed.