Roads in Faridabad in deplorable condition

Several main and important internal roads in the city have potholes, which pose problems to commuters. The road connecting NIT-5 to Tikona Park in NIT-1 is one such road, which has been in a deplorable condition for several years. The authorities need to check where the funds meant for repairing the roads each year are being spent.

Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Stagnant water a common sight

Stagnant water and garbage dumps on vacant land along Court Road are a common sight. Almost everyday, senior officials use this road to reach their respective offices, but not much attention is paid to its poor upkeep. Appropriate measures should be taken to drain out the water and lift garbage on a regular basis.

Rajan, Ambala

Water at bus stand saline in nature

The water supply at the new bus stand, drawn from borewells dug at a huge cost, is saline in nature. It is unfit for drinking and even washing buses. The TDS reading of the water is over 15,000, making it unfit for drinking, agriculture or any other use. How can the new bus stand, inaugurated only six months ago, function without potable water? Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

