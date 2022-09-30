Roads in pathetic condition in Karnal

Roads dotted with potholes can be seen in almost every part of the city, and the monsoon rains have added to the problem. Officials of the departments concerned have turned a blind eye towards the problem. Except false assurance, they have nothing to give. Several roads have been dug-up for laying cables and water pipelines, but not restored properly, which poses threat of accidents. — Sagar Nagpal, Karnal

Flooded roads inconvenience residents

As a result of the incessant rain in the past few days, residents of Sector 9 have been forced to live in a miserable condition. Whenever it rains, even if for 15-20 minutes, empty roads get flooded and the all dirty water enters our houses. It shows that the government and the local authorities have failed to address the concerns of people, especially senior citizens. It's high time they looked into the problem of lack of proper drainage system in this area. YP MEHTA, Ambala

Rainwater enters houses in Rohtak

Waterlogged localities in Rohtak is not a new reality, but the district authorities have proved to be unsuccessful in addressing the issue. The drainage system in the city needs to be strengthened as in the worst affected areas, rainwater entered houses. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, the residents have been complaining, but in vain. It's high time that concrete measures are taken to solve the problem. — Rohtash, Rohtak

What our readers say

