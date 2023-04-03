Roads to be widened, strengthened: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has announced that roads in the state will be widened and strengthened as per requirements. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme, has approved the widening and strengthening of 11 roads and 11 bridges in the state, which will cost around Rs 725 crore.

In addition, the road from Surewala Mod to Punjab-Haryana border in Hisar district will be widened at a cost of approximately Rs 150 crore.

Chautala recently met Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and requested that various road projects in Haryana be completed as soon as possible. Gadkari approved several projects for widening and strengthening, which will be built under the CRIF scheme.

Some of the roads that will be widened and strengthened include the Panipat-Safidon-Jind road, which will be made four-lane from Panipat to Safidon and widened by 10 metres from Safidon to Jind. The Uchana to Litani road in Jind district will also be widened and strengthened with an estimated cost of Rs 43.71 crore.

The Hansi-Tosham road will be made four-lane up to the Hisar district border, with three bridges on this road also being sanctioned for widening and strengthening, estimated to cost around Rs. 60 crore. The Kalanwali-Dabwali Road and Dabwali Kalanwali road via Desujodha will also be widened and strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs. 25.61 crore and Rs. 34.11 crore, respectively.