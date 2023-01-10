Roadside begging on the rise

Roadside begging in the city has been on the rise with a large number of women, children and elderly men seen zeroing in on the vehicles that stop at red-light intersections. A majority of the persons engaged in begging, include migrants residing in shanties or jhuggi clusters. Many of them are found to be involved in crimes such as stealing bags and valuables from the cars or in snatching incidents. The district administration should prepare a record of the beggars and take steps to prevent begging. Satinder Singh Duggal, Faridabad

Theft incidents a routine in Hisar

Incidents of theft are becoming a routine in Sector 14, which is a posh locality in Hisar town. Though there is a police post, it was shocking to know about an incident when a person drove away with the scooty of a newspaper agent in broad daylight in Sector 14. There is an urgent need to beef up security in the residential sector. Pawan Mittal, Hisar

Monkeys a big nuisance in Rohtak

The simian scare has been prevailing in Rohtak for a long time. Troops of monkeys roam about freely in residential colonies, attack passersby, take away eatables from homes and damage household articles. Repeated requests have fallen on deaf ears. Media reports highlighting the plight of the residents have also failed to wake up the authorities concerned . Jatin Sahni, Rohtak

