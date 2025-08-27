Roadways bus gets stuck in water at underpass, police rescue 25 passengers

A heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused a Haryana Roadways bus travelling from Fatehabad to Shahtalai to get stuck in water under an underpass near Jamalpur Sheikhan village, close to Tohana in Fatehabad. The waterlogging was so severe that the bus came to a halt midway, putting the lives of all passengers at risk.

The driver, realising the dangerous situation, immediately contacted the emergency 112 helpline. Personnel from the Sadar Tohana police station, led by SHO Shadi Ram, rushed to the spot. Without wasting time, the officers entered the water and rescued 25 passengers one by one. The bus had women, elderly people and children among its passengers.

Mohan Lal, who was travelling on the bus, said that due to the quick response of the police, a major disaster was prevented.

Reshma Devi, another passenger, expressed relief and thanked the police for the timely rescue. Local residents also applauded the police for their prompt action.

Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain praised the efforts of the police team, saying, “This incident clearly shows how police not only maintain law and order but also stand firmly with the public during emergencies.”