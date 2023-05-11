Roadways bus hits Metro pillar, six injured

Faridabad, May 10
Five passengers and the driver of an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus were injured after the bus met with an accident on the National Highway-19 today morning. The bus was on its way to Hardoi in UP from Delhi when it crashed into a Metro rail pillar near the Sector 28 Metro station. The bus was being driven at a high speed, it was revealed. While the passengers received minor injuries, Sanjiv Kumar, the driver, was grievously injured and was admitted at a trauma centre in Delhi.
