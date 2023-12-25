 Roadways’ employees threaten stir on Jan 24 : The Tribune India

Roadways’ employees threaten stir on Jan 24

Demand risk allowance, increase in number of buses in fleet

Hundreds of Roadways employees, under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Morcha, held a state-level protest here on Sunday to press for their demands, including increasing the number of buses in the fleet, withdrawing the unlimited bus permits on 265 routes, among others.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 24

Hundreds of Roadways employees, under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Morcha, held a state-level protest here on Sunday to press for their demands, including increasing the number of buses in the fleet, withdrawing the unlimited bus permits on 265 routes, among others. They staged a dharna near the CM’s camp office after protesting in the city. After the assurance by SDM Anubhav Mehta of a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar before January 10, they lifted the dharna, but threatened to observe a complete strike on January 24 if their demands were not met.

They assembled at Karna Park in the afternoon where leaders slammed the government on different issues and highlighted their 17 demands.

They started a protest march towards the CM camp office, but the police stopped them at the gate of the park. The employees insisted on protesting at the camp office. They crossed the gate and marched towards the camp office. The police tried to stop them near the Ambedkar Chowk, where they sat on the road for some time. Shouting slogans against the government, they resumed their march and reached near the CM’s camp office, where they staged a sit-in.

Employees’ leader Vinod Sharma said their main demand was to include buses in the fleet as per population. The plan to give bus permits on 265 routes should be withdrawn. He said the disparities in pay of employees should be removed. All employees who were appointed between 1992 and 2002 should be made permanent from the date of their appointment. The employees who perform risky duty in the department should be given a risk allowance of Rs 5,000.

Sukhwinder Singh, another leader, said permanent recruitment should be done on all vacant posts. “If our demands are not met, we will observe a strike on January 24,” said a protesting employee.

