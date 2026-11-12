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Home / Haryana / Roadways launches daily bus service from Rohtak to Chittorgarh

Roadways launches daily bus service from Rohtak to Chittorgarh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh flags off the first bus to Chittorgarh in Rohtak on Wednesday.
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Commuters travelling to Rajasthan from Rohtak and nearby areas will now have a direct road connectivity option, with the Haryana Roadways launching a daily bus service between Rohtak and the historic city of Chittorgarh on Wednesday.

The new service is also expected to facilitate travel to popular destinations such as Jaipur and Ajmer, providing greater convenience to passengers from Rohtak and neighbouring areas.

Naveen Kumar, General Manager at the Rohtak Depot of the Haryana Roadways said the bus would operate daily. “It will depart from Rohtak at 8.30 am and reach Chittorgarh at 10.50 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Chittorgarh at 4.15 am and reach Rohtak at 6 pm. The fare from Rohtak to Chittorgarh has been fixed at Rs 670. The new service will improve connectivity between Haryana and Rajasthan,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh, former minister Manish Kumar Grover, Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki and BJP district president Ranveer Dhaka flagged off the bus from the Rohtak bus stand on Tuesday.

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The DC said the direct bus service would benefit thousands of passengers and make inter-state travel more convenient. He said strengthening public transport and providing accessible and comfortable commuting facilities remained among the state government’s priorities.

Former minister Manish Kumar Grover termed the service a major facility for residents, saying it would make travel to Rajasthan’s religious, historical and tourist destinations easier. He also thanked the state government and the Transport Department for expanding public transport facilities.

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