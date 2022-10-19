Roadways staff allege harassment

Chandigarh, October 18
Manoj Chahal, state head of the Roadways SC Employees Sangharsh Samiti of Haryana, today alleged that following caste discrimination towards employees, former GM of Rohtak Depot, at the behest of Transport Director, conspired against the office-bearers of the samiti and implicated them in false cases. The SC staff announced to boycott Diwali in protest and also threatened to quit en masse, if their demands were not met.
