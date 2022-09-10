Road rage case: Haryana Roadways staff call off stir as govt accepts demands

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 9

The Haryana Roadways Employees Sanjha Morcha ended its strike at midnight on Thursday after the government agreed to the demands of the organisation.

A meeting of the employees was held late last night with the state Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma.

The Sanjha Morcha had announced to extend the protest till Friday midnight after the failure of three rounds of talks with the government on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police were clueless about Thar jeep and its riders till Friday night.

The Morcha had called a “chakka jam” on Thursday to protest against the alleged police inaction over the death of a 49-year-old driver Jagbeer Singh, who was allegedly crushed to death by Thar jeep near Kundli on the NH-44 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

#sonepat