Roadways staff go on strike, passengers left in the lurch

Karnal, November 15

Thousands of passengers across the state faced inconvenience on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, as the roadways buses remained off the roads today, following a protest by employees over the alleged murder of a Roadways driver in Ambala on November 12.

Staging a dharna across all district headquarters, the employees sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for his family, status of a martyr, and arrest of those involved in the murder.

In Ambala, the driver’s family and employees held a dharna, with his body beside them, at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand.

The driver, identified as Rajveer (54), was a resident of Sonepat district and posted at the Ambala depot. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he was issuing entry fee receipts outside the bus stand when he was attacked by some youths. He succumbed to his injuries at the GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

The employees said they would not cremate the body until their demands were met. “Rajveer should be given the status of a martyr as he was on duty when he was attacked. A government job and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be given to the kin of the deceased,” said Raman Saini, a Haryana Roadways Union leader.

The strike affected the festive mood of Bhai Dooj. “My sister resides in Chandigarh. I came to the Karnal bus stand, but could not get a bus. I had to arrange for a private vehicle,” said Rajesh, a passenger.

Faridabad: Claiming a successful strike, Ramashray Prasad Singh, a spokesperson of the Haryana Roadways Workers Union, stated: “Not a single bus, out of a fleet of 70, took to the road. The strike was total.”

Rohtak: Operators of private buses and cabs had a field day as hapless passengers had no option but to board overcrowded vehicles. Commuters and those travelling on Bhai Dooj faced hardships.

Panipat: Trains witnessed a heavy rush of passengers due to the strike. The roadways employees protested at the gate of the Panipat and Sonepat depots.

Gurugram: Majority of Roadways buses did not ply, forcing commuters headed to UP, Rajasthan, and other districts of Haryana to opt for alternative means of transport.

Attacked by youths in SUV over parking

On the night of November 12, the driver, identified as Rajveer (54), was issuing entry fee receipts outside the Ambala bus stand, when he had an argument over parking with some youths in an SUV. The spat took an ugly turn and the youths attacked him. He succumbed to his injuries at the GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

3 held in connection with case

Ambala: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the driver. The accused, identified as Manish, Jatin, and Dheeraj, residents of Ambala Cantonment, are in their early 20s. SHO Parao police station Satish Kumar said: “All three accused will be produced before a court on Thursday.

Victim’s kin to get job, aid

Chandigarh: The strike was called off by the Roadways staff on Wednesday night following talks with Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma. The government has decided to provide a permanent government job to the next of kin of the deceased driver and maximum financial aid will be given to the family, the minister said.

