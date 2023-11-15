Roadways staff threaten 'chakka jam'

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 14

Demanding the status of martyr, compensation and a government job for the son of roadways employee Rajveer Singh (54), Haryana Roadways employees staged a dharna with the victim’s body at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand.

SHO Satish Kumar said the accused will be arrested soon

They have threatened a ‘chakka jam’ in the state from Tuesday night if the demands are not met. The kin of the deceased and roadways employees announced that cremation will not take place unless the demands are met and the accused are arrested.

The roadways employees also observed a ‘chakka jam’ in Ambala today and said that the government’s apathy has forced them to do so.

Raman Saini, a Haryana Roadways Union leader, said, “Rajveer was on duty when he was attacked and so, he should be given the status of a martyr. A government job should be given to his son as per his qualifications and along with a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. We have been raising these demands continuously and instead of accepting these, the senior officials in the Roadways Department and the district administration have been trying to misguide us. The Sanjha Morcha has called for ‘chakka jam’ from Tuesday night.”

Rajveer’s elder brother said, “I will self-immolate myself if justice is not given and demands are not met by the government.” Amit, Rajveer’s son said, “We have been waiting for two days, but the state government has paid no attention to our demands.”

Rajveer was posted as a driver in Ambala depot. On Sunday night, he was on duty of issuing entry fee receipts outside the Ambala Cantonment bus stand when he had a verbal spat over a parking issue with some youths who came in an SUV. The spat took an ugly turn and Rajveer was attacked by them. He succumbed to his injuries at GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

#Ambala