Roadways to get 1,275 new buses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

To ensure better transportation facilities in the state, 1,275 new buses will be added to the Haryana Roadways’ fleet. These will include 1,000 non-AC buses, 153 AC buses and 128 minibuses.

Besides this, approval was also accorded for the purchase of 33 buses for the Police Department.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and the department high-powered purchase committee (DHPPC) chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today. Approval was also given for the purchase of goods worth Rs 2,500 crore for various departments.