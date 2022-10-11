Roadways to get 1,275 new buses

Chandigarh, October 10
To ensure better transportation facilities in the state, 1,275 new buses will be added to the Haryana Roadways’ fleet. These will include 1,000 non-AC buses, 153 AC buses and 128 minibuses.
Besides this, approval was also accorded for the purchase of 33 buses for the Police Department.
A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and the department high-powered purchase committee (DHPPC) chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today. Approval was also given for the purchase of goods worth Rs 2,500 crore for various departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP