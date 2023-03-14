Roadways to renovate bus stands, improve facilities

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

Aimed at improving the basic facilities and enhancing the aesthetic look, the roadways authorities have decided to renovate the bus stands in Kurukshetra district.

As per the information, the proposal to renovate the Pehowa bus stand has already been sent to the government and a detailed proposal for the renovation work of the new bus stand Kurukshetra, old bus stand Thanesar, Shahabad bus stand and Ladwa bus stand has been sent to the Haryana Police Housing Corporation for preparing the estimates.

The proposed work includes developing the new bus stand in Kurukshetra on the Mahabharata theme to provide new experience to tourists .

An official said the bus stands were constructed decades ago and they required renovation. During the rainy season, roofs of the offices and the roadways depot store began leaking and there was always a threat of equipment getting damaged. Several other works related to toilets, sewerage system, repair of boundary walls, gates, benches and beautification had been proposed. The General Manager, Kurukshetra, Haryana Roadways, Harpreet Kaur, said, “We are aiming to improve the basic facilities for passengers as well as the roadways staff at the bus stands and also enhance their aesthetic look. After visiting all bus stands and consulting officials, staff members and passengers, a detailed proposal was prepared for the renovation of the new bus stand in Kurukshetra, Thanesar, Ladwa and Shahabad.”

To a query, the GM said, “A large number of tourists reach Kurukshetra, especially to visit Pehowa and Thanesar, every year. A bus stand at Pipli is to be constructed on the public private partnership (PPP) mode and it will have all facilities for the tourists who reach the holy city. A detailed project report for the Pipli bus stand is with the government.”