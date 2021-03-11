Roadways union leaders discharged in criminal case

Hisar, May 10
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Shifa has discharged 37 people, including Haryana Roadways employees union leaders Dalbir Kirmara and Kuldeep Pabra, in a criminal case registered three-and-a-half years ago during a strike against the km scheme.
Later, the state government had assured to withdraw all the cases registered across the state, including this one, during an agreement with the HR union.
The case had been registered on September 5, 2018, on the complaint of workshop manager Jitender Singh Yadav at the city police station against Dalbir Kirmara and Kuldeep Pabra and 35 others under Sections 332, 353, 186, 147, 148, 341 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
