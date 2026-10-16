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Home / Haryana / Roadways Union threatens protest over tyre shortage, pending demands in Sirsa

Roadways Union threatens protest over tyre shortage, pending demands in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:34 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Roadways employees hold a meeting to discuss their demands.
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The Haryana Roadways Workers Union, Sirsa depot, has raised concerns over a shortage of bus tyres, pending demands and unpaid bonuses, warning that employees may launch an agitation if their issues are not resolved.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of depot president Prithvi Singh Chahar. Union secretary Satpal Singh Rania, treasurer Krishan Machra and other union office-bearers were among those present.

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Chahar said hundreds of buses across Haryana remained off the road every day due to a shortage of tyres. He questioned the government’s decision to pay Rs 50 crore to kilometre-scheme bus operators for the Covid period while failing to provide enough tyres to keep buses running.

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The union leaders alleged that the government’s promises regarding the Transport Department had not been fulfilled. They said several demands agreed upon during a meeting with the union on June 16 were still pending.

With Diwali approaching, the union warned that the shortage could disrupt bus services and cause inconvenience to passengers during the festive season.

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The leaders also said that Roadways drivers and conductors had not received bonuses for the past 12 years, despite working hard to ensure that passengers reached their destinations safely.

Union representatives also raised concerns over hit-and-run provisions, the Road Safety Bill and labour codes, claiming that these could adversely affect employees’ rights.

Other office-bearers present included press secretary Mohit Jaildar, office secretary Narendra Singh Gurjar, legal adviser Jai Bhagwan Fauji, organisation secretary Keemat Singh Dhanda, and representatives from Sirsa, Rania, Ellenabad, Chopta and Kalanwali.

The union urged the government to resolve the employees’ issues and implement the pending demands. It warned that workers would be forced to launch a protest if corrective steps were not taken.

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