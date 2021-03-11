Robbers thrash man to death for mobile phone, silver chain

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

A 22-year-old superviser of a private company was murdered by unidentified robbers. The miscreants brutally thrashed him and robbed his mobile and silver chain and fled away after leaving him to die in bushes. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered at the IMT-Manesar police station.

According to the police, the deceased is identified Ashish Kumar, a native of Panipat, who lived with family in a rented accommodation in Bilaspur. Ashish was working as a superviser with a private company and was about to get married soon.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, brother of the deceased, his father operated a grocery shop in Aliyar Dhana village. Ashish used to run the shop in the evening after returning from work.

“The incident took place on Saturday night when Ashish was coming home on his bike after closing the shop at 10 pm. He was talking to his fiancée over the phone and when he reached near the KMP underpass, someone stopped him. He offered them everything and asked them to let him go. After that the phone got disconnected, his fiancée called me and told me about the incident and then we went to the police”, Ajay Kumar said in his complaint.

Ajay and his father began searching for Ashish and when they crossed the KMP underpass they found Ashish lying in the bushes. A police team also reached the spot and he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

“Ashish got engaged just a few days back. The wedding date was to be fixed next month. His mobile, silver chain and keys of the shop are missing”, Ajay said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) of the IPC at the IMT- Manesar police station.

“A case has been registered and probe is on. The robbers had hit him on different parts of the body, including Ashish’s head. He died due to the injuries. Six teams are investigating to nab the killers”, said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the IMT-Manesar police station.

