Robbers thrash man to death for mobile phone, silver chain

Robbers thrash man to death for mobile phone, silver chain

A 22-year-old superviser of a private company was murdered by unidentified robbers.

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

A 22-year-old superviser of a private company was murdered by unidentified robbers. The miscreants brutally thrashed him and robbed his mobile and silver chain and fled away after leaving him to die in bushes. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered at the IMT-Manesar police station.

According to the police, the deceased is identified Ashish Kumar, a native of Panipat, who lived with family in a rented accommodation in Bilaspur. Ashish was working as a superviser with a private company and was about to get married soon.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, brother of the deceased, his father operated a grocery shop in Aliyar Dhana village. Ashish used to run the shop in the evening after returning from work.

“The incident took place on Saturday night when Ashish was coming home on his bike after closing the shop at 10 pm. He was talking to his fiancée over the phone and when he reached near the KMP underpass, someone stopped him. He offered them everything and asked them to let him go. After that the phone got disconnected, his fiancée called me and told me about the incident and then we went to the police”, Ajay Kumar said in his complaint.

Ajay and his father began searching for Ashish and when they crossed the KMP underpass they found Ashish lying in the bushes. A police team also reached the spot and he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

“Ashish got engaged just a few days back. The wedding date was to be fixed next month. His mobile, silver chain and keys of the shop are missing”, Ajay said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) of the IPC at the IMT- Manesar police station.

“A case has been registered and probe is on. The robbers had hit him on different parts of the body, including Ashish’s head. He died due to the injuries. Six teams are investigating to nab the killers”, said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the IMT-Manesar police station.

Victim a resident of panipat

  • According to the police, the deceased is Ashish Kumar of Panipat, who lived with his family in a rented accommodation in Bilaspur
  • Ashish was working as a superviser with a private company and was about to get married soon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections