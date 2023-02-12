Robbers uproot ATM, decamp with Rs 24.80 lakh in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 11

A gang of robbers took away an ATM of ICICI Bank with Rs 24.80 lakh in it by uprooting it from a booth on Panipat-Gohana Road, just 50 meters away from the Krishanpura police post here in the wee hours on Saturday.

The incident occurred for the second time today within five months. The gang decamped with the same ATM of the same bank from the same spot after five months. Earlier, the gang had decamped with an ATM containing 17.37 lakh cash on September 18 last year.

Police teams reached the spot to probe the matter after getting information about the crime from the chowkidar in the market.

The miscreants uprooted the ATM within three minutes and took it away in their XUV. The crime incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at a nearby building in which the robbers were seen committing the crime.

As per the available information, the incident took place in the wee hours today.

The robbers, who came in a black colour XUV, entered the ATM booth and sprayed black colour paint on the CCTV camera installed inside the booth before committing the crime.

The Industrial Area Sector 29 police have registered a case on the complaint of Advocate Gaurav Baisla of Hitachi Payments Services, a private company, against unidentified persons under Section 380 and 457 of the IPC. SP Sawan said five teams — including three CIA units and cyber cell had been constituted to crack the case.