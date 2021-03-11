Robbers uproot ATM in Karnal, decamp with Rs 20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 11

Robbers decamped with Rs 20.76 lakh after uprooting an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) near Namastey Chowk here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A robber was seen in a car in the CCTV footage. He entered the ATM booth and fiddled with the CCTV cameras before committing the crime. According to the authorities, the robbery took place between 3 am and 4 am. The incident came to light at around 9 am when the bank staff reported for work. The ATM booth is situated adjacent to the local branch office.

SP Ganga Ram Punia confirmed the case and said the ATM carried Rs 26,76,500.