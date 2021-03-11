Robbers uproot ATM in Karnal, decamp with Rs 20 lakh

Karnal, May 11
Robbers decamped with Rs 20.76 lakh after uprooting an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) near Namastey Chowk here in the wee hours of Wednesday.
A robber was seen in a car in the CCTV footage. He entered the ATM booth and fiddled with the CCTV cameras before committing the crime. According to the authorities, the robbery took place between 3 am and 4 am. The incident came to light at around 9 am when the bank staff reported for work. The ATM booth is situated adjacent to the local branch office.
SP Ganga Ram Punia confirmed the case and said the ATM carried Rs 26,76,500.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation