Robbers decamp with money after uprooting SBI ATM in Haryana's Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 11

Robbers decamped with money after uprooting an ATM of the State Bank of India near Namastey Chowk here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The robbers entered the ATM booth and fiddled with the CCTV cameras before commiting the crime.

According to authorities, the robbery took place between 3am and 4am. The incident came to light at around 9am when the bank staff reported for work.

The ATM booth is situated adjacent to the local branch office.

Bank authorities are trying to ascertain the amount of cash looted.