Robbery case: Wife and daughter of theft suspect nabbed with stolen ornaments

Kurukshetra, March 27

The CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra police has arrested a woman and her daughter and recovered ornaments stolen from the house of a retired college principal Kamlesh Kaushal, who was shot at in her house by the thieves on March 10.

The two are the wife and daughter of the key suspect Shiv Kumar, who was arrested in this case earlier.

Both the accused were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

CIA-2 incharge Mohan Lal said initially three suspects were arrested in connection with the case and during their seven-day remand, two pistols, four live cartridges and the two-wheeler used in the execution of the crime were recovered.

During investigation the role of Shiv Kumar’s wife and daughter came to light. They used to dispose of the stolen items by selling them. They were arrested and the stolen gold and silver ornaments and Rs 5,500 cash was recovered.

Earlier, the police had arrested Shiv Kumar and Pankaj Kumar, residents of Kurukshetra and Tarun Azad, a resident of Delhi, in connection with the case.

Ashok Kumar, husband of Kamlesh Kaushal, informed the police that on March 11 he and his wife had gone to the Gauriya Math temple in the city. When they returned home, they found two thieves there.

The suspects tried to escape but Ashok and his wife managed to catch Pankaj, after which a scuffle took place.

Their third accomplice, who was waiting outside, came inside and fired four shots, in which Kamlesh sustained three bullet injuries. While one bullet hit Pankaj, who was caught by the couple.

Shiv Kumar is a professional thief and he along with his accomplice had planned the theft.

