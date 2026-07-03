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Home / Haryana / Robust security arrangements for HTET-2026 in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts

Robust security arrangements for HTET-2026 in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts

Traffic police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure candidates reach their examination centres on time without inconvenience

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:15 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2026 on July 4 and July 5. To ensure the examination is conducted peacefully, fairly, and smoothly in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts, the police have made comprehensive security arrangements.

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A total of 15,367 candidates will appear at 22 examination centres across the Gurugram district. To maintain a secure environment, uphold law and order, and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, adequate police personnel have been deployed at all examination centres in Gurugram while more than 700 police personnel have been deployed for exam duty in Faridabad. Nuh Police have made robust security arrangements. Police officers and personnel will closely monitor security arrangements throughout the examination.

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According to Gurugram police, special traffic management measures have also been implemented around the examination centres. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure candidates reach their examination centres on time without inconvenience.

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“A police rider has been deployed at each examination centre to conduct continuous patrolling during the examination period. Additionally, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) units will be stationed at major intersections and other key locations to provide immediate assistance and respond to any emergency. Dial-112 ERV police teams have also been deployed at various locations across the district. If any candidate is running late for the examination or faces any other difficulty in reaching the examination centre, they may seek assistance by calling Dial 112 or by contacting the nearest police personnel,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

“Six police personnel have been assigned security duties at each examination center, while two additional officers will be deployed on the rooftops for surveillance; furthermore, two traffic personnel have been specifically appointed at each center to manage traffic arrangements,” said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

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“In view of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 is in force; under this, strict restrictions will apply to all examination centers in the district and within a 200-meter radius of them during the examination period”, said the spokesperson of Nuh police.

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