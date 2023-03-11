Rodents damage parks in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 10

While stray cattle and stray dogs are rampant in the city, rats have emerged as a new threat to residents. Parks, especially those near Mughal Canal, have been spoiled as the rats have dug up holes there. Therefore, residents now refrain from going to the parks.

“Due to poor maintenance, these parks have lost their beauty. The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, must maintain these. Sculptures of all the postures of “Surya Namaskar” were installed in one of the parks on Mughal Canal, which have now been damaged, said Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Sector 13.

Ashish Popli, a city resident, said he has a business establishment in the Mughal Canal market, but the presence of rats has increased their woes. “They have not only spoiled the beauty of the parks but have also been damaging furniture and other infrastructure of the establishments,” he added.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, another resident, said, “We fear even taking a stroll in the parks. The authorities concerned must initiate rodent treatment at the earliest to offer relief to the residents.”

Naresh Kumar, XEN, Horticulture, MC, admitted the prevalence of the rodent menace in the city, and promised that beauty of the parks would be soon restored.

Abhishek Meena, Municipal Commissioner, said, “I have recently joined, and have reviewed the progress of parks in the city. Tenders for the development of parks, either by RWA, NGOs or contractors, have been called. Rodent treatment would also be initiated in the parks.”