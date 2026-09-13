Rohit Jain is Ambala Bar Assn prez for 5th time

Senior advocate and Congress leader Rohit Jain has been elected president of the District Bar Association, Ambala, for the fifth time.

In a direct contest, Rohit Jain was polled 830 votes, while his opponent Raman Sharma bagged 654 votes. Subhash Behgal was elected vice-president, Gagan Kohli secretary, Himanshi Chawla joint secretary, and Sachin Chauhan treasurer. Mridul Raj, Harshit Batra, and Kamaljeet Gujjar were elected executive members.

Advertisement

Jain said, “The welfare of advocates, maintaining dignity of the Bar, providing adequate space and chambers to the new entrants will be among our top priorities. We will take up all issues related to the advocates and their requirements with the authorities concerned.”