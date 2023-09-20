Rohnat villagers refuse to cremate protester's body

Hisar, September 19
Residents of Rohnat village refused to cremate the body of Ved Prakash, a villager, who had died by suicide nine days ago. The villagers demanded a martyr status for the deceased.
Prakash had died at a dharna site when a protest was being held for the restoration of land to the Rohnat village. The land had been auctioned by the British to punish the then residents of the village for their role in the mutiny of 1857.
The villagers organised a mahapanchayat at the Mini Secretariat in Bhiwani today. BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who attended the mahapanchayat, extended his support to the villagers.
Charuni said it was unfortunate that the government was ignoring the demands of the villagers whose ancestors had sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe