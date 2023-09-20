Rohnat villagers refuse to cremate protester's body

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 19

Residents of Rohnat village refused to cremate the body of Ved Prakash, a villager, who had died by suicide nine days ago. The villagers demanded a martyr status for the deceased.

Prakash had died at a dharna site when a protest was being held for the restoration of land to the Rohnat village. The land had been auctioned by the British to punish the then residents of the village for their role in the mutiny of 1857.

The villagers organised a mahapanchayat at the Mini Secretariat in Bhiwani today. BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who attended the mahapanchayat, extended his support to the villagers.

Charuni said it was unfortunate that the government was ignoring the demands of the villagers whose ancestors had sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle.

