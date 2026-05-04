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Home / Haryana / Rohtak medical varsity warns staff of action for interfering with transfers

Rohtak medical varsity warns staff of action for interfering with transfers

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:53 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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The authorities at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), have issued a strict warning to staff members against attempting to influence administrative decisions by approaching higher authorities outside the institution, particularly in matters relating to transfers and other service issues.The university has cautioned that severe disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found engaging in such practices.A circular to this effect has recently been issued by the Registrar, UHSR, to all senior officers, including deans, principals, heads of departments, and administrative officials across the university and its affiliated institutions, such as PGIMS Rohtak and PGIDS.

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“It has come to notice that some staff members are seeking to influence administrative decisions, especially concerning transfers and other service-related matters, by making calls or requesting intervention from higher authorities outside the university. Such actions are strictly against the University Employees’ Conduct Regulations and undermine transparency, fairness, and discipline in institutional functioning. All staff members are hereby directed to desist from such practices with immediate effect,” the circular stated.

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It further emphasised that all official matters, including transfers and service-related requests, must be processed strictly through proper administrative channels and in accordance with established rules and procedures.

“Any staff member found exerting undue influence or bypassing due process will face strict disciplinary action under the applicable rules,” the circular added.

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In a strongly worded note, the administration described the directive as a “final warning” and urged all concerned to uphold the highest standards of professional conduct and integrity.

Confirming the circular, a senior faculty member of UHSR, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the move was intended to reinforce transparency and ensure that administrative decisions remain free from external pressure or interference.

Previously, UHSR authorities had also issued an advisory cautioning staff against unauthorised interactions with the media, stressing the importance of safeguarding the institution’s reputation and ensuring accurate public communication.

Notably, Haryana’s only PGIMS, a constituent institute of the university, attends to around 8,000 patients daily in its OPD block.

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