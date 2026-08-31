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Home / Haryana / Rohtak: 10 MD University Chemistry students selected as Assistant Professors in Haryana Govt

Rohtak: 10 MD University Chemistry students selected as Assistant Professors in Haryana Govt

Candidates selected under HES-II through HPSC-2025; one appointed under Polytechnic cadre

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:59 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Gate No. 2 of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. File photo
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As many as 10 students of the Department of Chemistry at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have been selected for the post of Assistant Professor in Chemistry under the Haryana Education Service (HES-II) through HPSC-2025.

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One of the selected candidates has been appointed under the Polytechnic cadre.

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The selected candidates are Dr Kapisha Nehra, Vandana Aggarwal, Rishu, Rinki, Ankita, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Dr Deepak Sharma, Saurav Verma, Amit Kumar and Kuldeep.

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Among those selected, four candidates — Dr Kapisha Nehra, Vandana Aggarwal, Rishu and Rinki — had been associated with PhD research under the guidance of Professor Devender Singh, Head of the Department of Chemistry, according to Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer of the university.

Congratulating the selected candidates, Professor Devender Singh said their achievement reflected the strong academic and research tradition of the department.

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He expressed hope that the newly selected Assistant Professors would use their knowledge and experience to contribute to the academic and professional development of their students.

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