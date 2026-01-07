DT
Home / Haryana / Rohtak administration asks locals to stay indoors as cold wave intensifies

Rohtak administration asks locals to stay indoors as cold wave intensifies

Aimed at minimising loss of life, health risks and economic damage

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Locals sit around a bonfire in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
In view of the cold wave warning issued by the Meteorological Department, the district administration has issued a comprehensive advisory aimed at minimising loss of life, health risks and economic damage during cold wave conditions.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has urged citizens to remain vigilant, strictly follow the advisory and extend help to vulnerable sections, including the elderly, children and those living alone.

He advised residents to keep themselves updated about weather conditions through radio, television and newspapers. In case of symptoms such as cold, fever, nose bleeding or excessive shivering, people should seek medical advice immediately. Unnecessary travel during severe cold conditions should be avoided, while staying indoors, keeping dry and consuming warm fluids has been recommended. He cautioned against lighting coal or fire stoves in closed rooms due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Highlighting the importance of nutrition, Gupta said people should consume vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables to maintain immunity and body temperature. He also stressed that heads, necks, hands and feet should be properly covered. In case of hypothermia symptoms such as numbness, drop in body temperature or extreme shivering, immediate medical assistance should be sought.

The advisory also focuses on safeguarding agriculture during cold-wave conditions. The farmers have been advised to carry out light and frequent irrigation, preferably through sprinklers, to protect crops. Nurseries and plants should be covered with plastic sheets or straw, and unnecessary ploughing should be avoided. Organic mulching and windbreaks have been recommended to reduce crop damage. The Deputy Commissioner warned that cold wave and frost could lead to diseases such as rust and late blight, affecting crop yield and storage.

Regarding livestock care, Gupta said animals should be provided with fat-rich supplements and concentrated feed. The livestock should be protected from cold winds, especially at night, and not left in the open. Poultry farmers have been advised to keep chicks warm in sheds and use dry bedding such as straw. Pet animals and domestic livestock should also be sheltered indoors to protect them from extreme cold.

