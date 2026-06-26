Rohtak administration in Haryana sets up 27 centres for teachers’ test, tightens security

The Rohtak district administration has put in place elaborate security and logistical arrangements for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2025, with 27 examination centres established across the district. A district-level control room will also be set up by the District Education Officer to monitor the examination process. Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has instructed officials to ensure that no employee is assigned examination duty at a centre where a relative is appearing as a candidate.

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The examinations will be held on July 4 and 5, with 18 centres hosting the Level-3 (PGT) test from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on the first day and all 27 centres conducting the Level-2 (TGT) from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Level-1 (PRT) examinations on July 5 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

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“To ensure a transparent and malpractice-free examination, all centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras, biometric attendance systems, jammers, videography and metal detectors, while question papers will be kept under tight security in the district treasury and transported under police escort. Medical teams with ambulances, ORS and essential medicines will also be deployed near examination centres,” said the DC.

The DC reviewed the preparations during a meeting held here on Thursday and directed all departments to ensure that the examinations were conducted smoothly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Haryana Board of School Education.

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“The candidates will be allowed to enter examination centres two hours and 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. However, the entry will close one hour before the examination begins—9 am for the morning session and 2 pm for the evening session. No candidate will be permitted to enter after the stipulated time, and once inside the examination centre, the candidates will not be allowed to leave until the examination concludes,” he added.

The DC said mobile phones, smart watches, pagers and all other electronic devices would be strictly prohibited inside the examination centres. The candidates will undergo security screening through metal detectors at the entry gates.

“Special provisions have been made for visually impaired and differently-abled candidates, who will be provided 20 minutes of extra time per hour, amounting to a total of 50 additional minutes,” he added.