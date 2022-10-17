Rohtak admn bans dumping of idols, other items into canals

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 16

The district administration has imposed a ban on the dumping of idols of deities and materials used in havan and other food items for religious purposes into Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN), Bhalaut sub-branch canal and other canals passing through the district. It has also restricted people from taking bath in the canals.

“Such practices pollute water of canals so the in charge of police stations concerned and Executive Engineers of Yamuna Water Services Circle have been asked to execute the orders,” said Yashpal Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, in his order issued in this respect. Sources said the action came after the activists of ‘Suno Nahro Ki Pukar’(SNKP) outfit led by its chief, Jasmer Singh Hooda, recently submitted a representation to the Commissioner, Rohtak Division, in this respect and urged him to take some vital steps for the prevention of disposing of the material used for religious purposes as it caused water pollution. The canal water was being used for drinking and agriculture purposes. The practice of throwing idols and other items for religious purposes into the canals has picked up pace during the festival season despite the SNKP activists not only spreading awareness among people about it, but also spending at least three hours at the JLN canal for the past over a year to stop people from dumping anything into the water, the sources said. “We hold placards for over two hours daily so that people are encouraged not to immerse idols and other things into the canal as it contaminates clean water. Though the number of idols being immersed in water had lessened, it had gained pace during the festive season. We stop at least 20 to 30 people daily from throwing anything into the canal,” said Hooda.

Deepak Chhara, Mukesh Nanakwal and Ajay Hooda and other activists, said the ban on throwing items into the canal was a welcome step, but the district authorities should also depute officials at various points of the canals so as to put a complete check on the practice. “Teams of officials have been formed to keep a vigil on the sensitive points of the canals,” said Rajesh Verma, SDO (Irrigation), Mahendragarh.

