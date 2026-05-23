Rohtak admn selects Madoudi as model village, launches drive to boost farm income

The district administration has selected Madoudi as a model village and launched a special campaign to boost farmers’ income by encouraging allied agricultural activities and horticulture cultivation.

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Departments linked to agriculture are actively spreading awareness among farmers about supplementary occupations aimed at strengthening their financial condition. The administration hopes to encourage farmers to diversify their sources of income and become economically self-reliant, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said.

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“The Horticulture Department has been organising farmer awareness camps in villages to promote the cultivation of horticulture crops. So far, 18 such camps have been held across the district. The awareness campaign would continue so that more farmers can be encouraged to adopt horticulture farming and increase their earnings. Farmers are also being informed about various government welfare schemes and encouraged to plant new orchards during the July-August season,” Gupta said.

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He said awareness camps had already been conducted in Sunaria, Khidwali, Bahu Akbarpur, Medina Gindhran, Kishangarh, Ajaib, Nindana, Jindran, Basana, Madoudi Jatan, Madoudi Ragdan, Atayal, Ismaila, Naunand, Kharawar, Titoli, Indergarh and Chiri villages. During the camps, farmers were encouraged to adopt horticulture crops to improve income generation.

“The government is implementing several schemes for horticulture farmers. Under these schemes, financial assistance is being provided for setting up new orchards. Farmers planting guava, ber, lemon and kinnow orchards are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 25,200 per acre in the first year, while an additional Rs 16,800 per acre is provided in the second year for maintenance,” Gupta added.

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District Horticulture Officer Dr Madanlal said officials directly interact with farmers during the awareness camps, while also providing information on horticulture crops and various government welfare schemes.

“The department’s main objective is to encourage more farmers to adopt horticulture crops so that their income increases and they become financially stronger. An awareness camp was organised in Madoudi village, where farmers were also encouraged to plant new orchards during the upcoming July-August season,” he added.